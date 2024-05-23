Trump holds rare New York rally in bid to lure Black and Latino voters away from Biden

New York, New York - Donald Trump headed into hostile territory Thursday for a rare rally in deeply democratic New York, as he hopes to woo Black and Latino voters whose support for Joe Biden has shown signs of faltering.

The event, in an area where the Republican ex-president triumphed in 2020, follows a recent trend of Trump holding events in red areas of traditionally blue states, most recently in New Jersey and Minnesota.

But his speech in the South Bronx is more about demonstrating that he can draw large crowds among the Hispanics and African American coalitions, which are seen as crucial to Biden's hopes of retaining the White House.

In his first rally in his former hometown since 2016, Trump will focus on crime and tough economic conditions in one of the most Democratic and diverse US neighborhoods, where almost two-thirds of residents are Hispanic, and one-third are Black.

Around 10,000 people signed up to attend the event in Crotona Park, although the Trump campaign's permit is for 3,500 people, according to US media outlets.

The Trump team did not respond to a request for details on the rally, but a campaign spokeswoman told The Hill that New York state had been "decimated" by Biden.

"President Trump will ease the financial pressures placed on households and re-establish law and order in New York," she said.