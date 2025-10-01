Trump drops bombshell $500-million claim about supposed Harvard settlement

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Tuesday his administration was close to reaching a $500 million financial settlement with Harvard under which the university would start operating trade schools.

The comments mark the latest twist in Trump's unprecedented crackdown on Harvard and other academic institutions.

"Well, we're in the process of getting very close," Trump said at the White House. "They'd be paying about $500 million and they'll be operating trade schools.

"They're going to be teaching people how to do AI and lots of other things, engines, lots of things," he claimed. "You know, it's a big investment in trade school done by very smart people, and then their sins are forgiven."

Harvard did not immediately respond when asked about Trump's comments.

In a nakedly ideological attack, Trump officials have accused Harvard and other schools of promoting so-called "woke" ideology while failing to sufficiently protect its Jewish students during pro-Palestinian protest.

In early September, a Boston judge ordered the administration to lift its freeze on approximately $2.6 billion in federal funds for Harvard, writing that Trump's Department of Education "used antisemitism as a smokescreen for a targeted, ideologically motivated assault on this country's premier universities."

Two weeks later, the administration imposed fresh restrictions on Harvard's access to government money, requiring the university to use its own funds to pay out student financial aid packages that federal officials have promised.

In July, Columbia University agreed to pay $200 million to the administration and pledged to obey rules that bar it from taking race into consideration in admissions or hiring.