Federal judge orders reversal of Trump funding cuts to Harvard with bold new ruling

Harvard banners hang during the 374th Harvard Commencement in Harvard Yard in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on May 29, 2025. © Rick Friedman / AFP

Harvard sued in April to restore more than $2 billion in frozen funds.

The administration insisted its move was legally justified over Harvard's alleged failure to protect Jewish and Israeli students, particularly amid campus protests against Israel's war in Gaza.

The cuts to Harvard's funding stream forced it to implement a hiring freeze while pausing ambitious research programs, particularly in the public health and medical spheres – pauses experts warned risked American lives.

"The Court vacates and sets aside the Freeze Orders and Termination Letters as violative of the First Amendment," Boston Federal Judge Allison Burroughs said in her order.

"All freezes and terminations of funding to Harvard made pursuant to the Freeze Orders and Termination Letters on or after April 14, 2025 are vacated and set aside."

Burroughs pointed to Harvard's own admissions in legal filings that there had been an issue of antisemitism on campus – but said that the administration's funding cuts would have no bearing on the situation.

"It is clear, even based solely on Harvard's own admissions, that Harvard has been plagued by anti-Semitism in recent years and could [and should] have done a better job of dealing with the issue," the judge wrote.