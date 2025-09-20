Trump opens up new front in war on Harvard with latest funding restriction

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration imposed fresh restrictions Friday on Harvard's access to federal funds, opening a new front in its war on the university.

Harvard University will have to cover financial aid for students out of its own funds and apply for federal reimbursement later, the Trump administration announced. © REUTERS

The Department of Education announced in a statement that it has placed Harvard under "heightened cash monitoring (HCM) status" saying there were "growing concerns regarding the university's financial position."

It cited the administration's own accusations of civil rights violations at the university as creating uncertainty over future funding, as well as Harvard's move to issue bonds and layoff employees.

The status shift requires the university to use its own funds to pay out student financial aid packages that federal officials have promised, with the school able to seek reimbursement from the government at a later time.

"Students will continue to have access to federal funding, but Harvard will be required to cover the initial disbursements as a guardrail to ensure Harvard is spending taxpayer funds responsibly," the department wrote.

Additionally, federal officials are requiring Harvard to "post an irrevocable letter of credit for $36 million" to "cover potential liabilities and ensure that Harvard meets its financial obligations to both students and the Department."

Trump officials accuse the university, and other schools around the country, of promoting so-called "woke" ideology, while failing to sufficiently protect its Jewish students during pro-Palestinian protests.

Harvard has denied those claims, saying the federal government is instead focused on controlling the school's hiring, admissions, and curriculum.