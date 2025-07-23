Columbia University agrees to cough up millions to Trump after funding fight

New York, New York - The prestigious Columbia University said Wednesday it will pay a $200 million fine to the government after President Donald Trump threatened to pull federal funding over what he claimed was its unwillingness to protect Jewish students.

In a sweeping deal that will restore the New York institution's federal monies, Columbia has pledged to obey rules that bar it from taking race into consideration in admissions or hiring.

"Columbia University has reached an agreement with the United States government to resolve multiple federal agency investigations into alleged violations of federal anti-discrimination laws," a statement said, adding that the $200 million would be paid over three years.

The university will also pay $21 million to settle investigations brought by the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, it said.

"Under today's agreement, a vast majority of the federal grants which were terminated or paused in March 2025 – will be reinstated and Columbia's access to billions of dollars in current and future grants will be restored," the statement said.

The promise of the federal funding spigot reopening offers relief to the university, which was under growing financial pressure, despite a comfortable endowment that offered some cushion.

The agreement undoubtedly represents a victory for Trump, who has repeatedly claimed elite universities brainwash students against his nationalist ideas with left-wing bias.

The centuries-old Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is also in a fight with the administration over Trump's threats to rip away federal funding, and Wednesday's carefully worded agreement – in which Columbia admitted no wrongdoing – could offer a framework for future deals.