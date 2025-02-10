JD Vance told to "read the Constitution" after epic display of executive ignorance

Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance has been schooled online by people calling for him to pick up and "read the Constitution" after he displayed an embarrassing lack of understanding of the political system.

JD Vance has been told to "read the Constitution" after he displayed a misunderstanding of the US political system. © AFP/Ian Langsdon

Leaders in the Democratic Party have launched a series of social media attacks against Vance after an apparent misunderstanding of the relationship between the judiciary and the executive in the US Constitution.

In a post on X, Vance on Sunday questioned the power of a judge over the executive branch after Elon Musk was blocked from accessing the Treasury Department payment system.

"If a judge tried to tell a general how to conduct a military operation, that would be illegal," Vance said in the post.

"If a judge tried to command the attorney general in how to use her discretion as a prosecutor, that's also illegal. Judges aren't allowed to control the executive's legitimate power."

In the US system, the judiciary branch is meant to uphold a "separation of powers" whereby the executives' actions can be legally checked but not controlled by the Supreme Court.

Judges then depend on the executive to enforce court decisions.