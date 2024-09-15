Trump suffers major faux pas with male Latin singer after big endorsement: "She's hot!"

During a recent campaign rally, Donald Trump (r.) accidentally misgendered Latin singer Nicky Jam as he praised the artist for supporting him for president. © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & SAUL LOEB / AFP

On Friday night, Trump held a campaign rally at the World Market Center in downtown Las Vegas, where he took a moment to bring the reggaeton star, who recently endorsed him for president, to the stage.

But as Trump introduced the singer, he made it clear that he didn't actually know who Jam was by accidentally misgendering him.

"Do you know Nicky? She's hot!" Trump told the audience.

"Where's Nicky?"

The singer then emerged from the crowd, donning a black hoodie and the iconic red MAGA hat.

As he stepped on stage, the former president quickly realized his mistake but tried to play it off.

"Oh, look! Come here. I'm glad he came up," Trump said, patting the singer on the back.

Jam, who moved from his native Massachusetts to Puerto Rico at a young age, said it was an "honor" to meet Trump, as "People that come from where I come from, they don't meet the president – So I'm lucky."