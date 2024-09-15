Trump melts down after Harris endorsement: "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!"

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump has taken a new shot at Taylor Swift after the pop star endorsed his rival, Kamala Harris , in the 2024 presidential election.

On Sunday, the former president took to his Truth Social platform to declare, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!"

The dig was presumably spurred by Swift's endorsement of the current vice president, which came after Trump and Harris faced off in their first – and last – televised debate.

In her post, Swift directly called out the AI-generated endorsements that Trump shared on his social media pages, writing, "It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation."

Though Swift's political leanings have been made clear since 2018, Trump still can't seem to wrap his head around the fact that the Grammy winner does not support him.

The Republican candidate has now claimed he "was not a Taylor Swift fan," but just a few months ago, he made a public plea for her support that even included some heavy compliments of her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.