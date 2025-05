Trump ends money-spinning Gulf tour with trillion-dollar investment announcement

Abu Dhabi, UAE - President Donald Trump on Friday ended his Gulf tour in Abu Dhabi after overseeing the signing of another raft of multi-billion-dollar deals, while also securing a $1.4-trillion investment pledge from the UAE.

US President Donald Trump announced a $1.4-trillion investment pledge from the UAE during a trip to Abu Dhabi. © REUTERS

The eye-watering amounts of money in investments were accompanied also by the lifting of decades-long sanctions on Syria and renewed optimism over an Iran nuclear deal during the multi-day trip across the Gulf.

On his first foreign tour of his second term, Trump oversaw a $200 billion order from Qatar Airways for Boeing jets and a $600 billion investment from Saudi Arabia – including nearly $142 billion in weapons, which the White House described as the largest-ever arms deal.

"I'm just thinking we have a president of the United States doing the selling," Trump quipped, during a business roundtable alongside Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed.

"I think I have to be a cheerleader for our country," he added.

Following the business roundtable, the president briefly toured the Abrahamic Family House, a complex opened in 2023 that houses a mosque, church, and the country's first official synagogue – and then departed the country on Air Force One.

On Thursday, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed lauded the strong partnership between the two countries that grew under Trump's leadership and vowed to invest $1.4 trillion in the US economy over 10 years.

The White House said the two countries had also signed business deals worth more than $200 billion, including a $60 billion partnership with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and a $14.5 billion Etihad Airways order of Boeing planes.

"You're an amazing country. You're a rich country. You can have your choice, but I know you'll never leave my side," Trump said after the $1.4 trillion announcement Thursday, addressing the UAE president.

"That's your biggest investment that you've ever made, and we really appreciate it," he added saying he will treat the UAE "magnificently" and that Sheikh Mohamed was "a magnificent man, and it's an honor to be with you".