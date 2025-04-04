Trump extends TikTok deadline amid struggle to find buyer

Miami, Florida - President Donald Trump on Friday extended the deadline for TikTok to find a non-Chinese buyer or face a ban in the US, allowing 75 more days to find a solution.

"My administration has been working very hard on a deal to save TikTok, and we have made tremendous progress," Trump said on Truth Social, just hours before the deadline was to expire.

"A transaction requires more work to ensure all necessary approvals are signed, which is why I am signing an Executive Order to keep TikTok up and running for an additional 75 days."

The hugely popular video-sharing app, which has more than 170 million American users, is under threat from a US law that passed overwhelmingly last year and orders TikTok to split from its Chinese owner ByteDance or get shut down in the US.

Trump has insisted his administration is near a deal to find a buyer for TikTok and keep it from shutting down that would involve multiple investors, but has given few details.

Motivated by national security fears and belief in Washington that TikTok is controlled by the Chinese government, the ban took effect on January 19, one day before Trump's inauguration.

In the hours before that deadline, TikTok temporarily shut down in the US and disappeared from app stores, to the dismay of millions of users.

But the Republican president quickly announced an initial 75-day delay and TikTok subsequently restored service to users, returning to the Apple and Google app stores in February.

The new 75-day delay pushes the deadline to June 19.