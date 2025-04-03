Trump hints at using China tariffs to reach TikTok deal as US ban looms

Miami, Florida - President Donald Trump said his administration was "very close" to a deal to find a buyer for TikTok , which faces a US ban if not sold by its Chinese owner by the weekend.

"We're very close to a deal with a very good group of people," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, adding that it involved "multiple" investors but giving no further details.

The hugely popular video-sharing app, which has over 170 million American users, is under threat from a US law that passed overwhelmingly last year and orders TikTok to split from its Chinese owner ByteDance or face a ban in the US.

Motivated by national security fears and widespread belief in Washington that TikTok is ultimately controlled by the Chinese government, the law took effect on January 19, one day before Trump's inauguration.

But the Republican president quickly announced a delay that has allowed it to continue to operate; that delay is set to expire on April 5.

Trump has downplayed risks that TikTok is in danger of being banned in the US, saying he remains confident of finding a buyer for the app's US business.

The president also suggested TikTok could even be part of a broader deal with China to ease the stinging tariffs he imposed on Beijing as part of a worldwide blitz of levies.

Asked Thursday if he was willing to make deals with countries on tariffs, he said: "As long as they are giving us something that is good. For instance with TikTok."