Trump faces impeachment threat over Gaza plan: "Ethnic cleansing is not a joke"

Washington DC - Democratic Representative Al Green of Texas has announced that he plans to file articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump as the Republican plans to seize Gaza.

On Wednesday, Green gave an impassioned speech on the House floor, aggressively denouncing Trump's rhetoric and the "complicity" of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Ethnic cleansing is not a joke, especially when it emanates from the President of the United States, the most powerful person in the world... and the prime minister of Israel should be ashamed knowing the history of his people," Green argued.

He went on to quote Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., stating, "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere," and added, "The injustice in Gaza is a threat" to the US.

"The movement to impeach the president has begun," Green continued. "I rise to announce that I will bring Articles of Impeachment against the president for dastardly deeds proposed and dastardly deeds done."

Green's comments came a day after Trump announced that the US plans to "take over the Gaza Strip" and develop it into what he claimed could be "the Riviera of the Middle East."

He gave no details about what he plans to do with the Palestinians still residing in the war-torn region, but suggested they should "go to other countries of interest with humanitarian hearts."