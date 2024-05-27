Trump fails to win over Libertarian Party as nominee is revealed

Washington DC - The Libertarian Party decided to go with another candidate after Donald Trump failed to win them over at their annual convention.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump responded after the Libertarian Party voted to give their nomination to a different candidate. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Late Sunday night, the party announced on social media that delegates chose candidate Chase Oliver to receive their presidential nomination.

According to The New York Times, Oliver – an openly gay politician from Georgia – beat nine other candidates, which included Independent presidential contender Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Both Kennedy and Trump spoke at the weekend-long convention, but their presence wasn't met with nearly as much enthusiasm as either politician believed it would.

Despite his proposed Libertarian leanings, RFK only managed to get 19 votes, less than 2% of the total, resulting in him being eliminated in the first round of voting on Saturday.

Trump, whose speech was met with a chorus of booing from the crowd, was not in the running for the nomination because he failed to submit the proper paperwork to be considered, but he did manage to get six write-in votes.