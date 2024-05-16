Trump shares thoughts on RFK Jr. joining presidential debates

New York, New York - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump shared his thoughts on Robert F. Kennedy Jr. joining his upcoming debate with President Joe Biden .

On Thursday morning, Trump shared a rant to his Truth Social platform, arguing that Biden doesn't want to debate RFK Jr. because the Independent candidate is "far left [of] him."

"[Kennedy is] also sharper and far more intelligent than Joe, all making for a bad combination of ingredients," Trump wrote. "I don't care if Junior joins the Debate, but right now his polling numbers are very low, he is not properly qualified in the States, and he seems to be on a downward path.

"Junior needs more than his name to get on the 'stage!'"

Trump's remarks come a day after he agreed to participate in two debates against Biden – one hosted by CNN, and the other by ABC News.

While Kennedy has met the polling threshold for CNN's debate, he has not gained "a sufficient number of state ballots to reach the 270 electoral vote threshold to win the presidency" required to participate.