RFK Jr. blasts Trump and Biden at Libertarian convention

Washington DC - Independent White House hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Friday accused Joe Biden and Donald Trump of trampling on the US constitution as he launched a trenchant defense of Americans' civil liberties.

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at the Libertarian National Convention on May 24, 2024, in Washington DC. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a guest speech in front of a small crowd at the Libertarian Party's national convention in Washington, the anti-vaccine activist berated the president and his Republican predecessor over pandemic-era health curbs and threats to free speech.



"If you treasure freedom, you'd better elect leaders who are inspired by it and who will wield it to inspire others, leaders who believe in freedoms and hold the Bill of Rights in reverence," Kennedy said in a speech delivered to a hall with dozens of empty seats.

"I'm sorry to say that neither President Trump nor President Biden passed this critical examination. Neither of them upheld the Constitution when it really counted."

After leaving the Democratic Party, Kennedy, the scion of America's most famous political clan, considered joining the Libertarian Party but ultimately opted to run for president as an Independent.

The environmental lawyer attacked Trump over Covid lockdowns and enforced social distancing and faulted Biden for vaccine mandates and "colluding with the FBI" to coerce Big Tech companies to censor the speech of Americans.

He also went after Trump for the "persecution" of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is fighting extradition to the US over alleged national security breaches.