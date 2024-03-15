District Attorney Fani Willis' verdict is in amid Trump election interference ethics scandal

Atlanta, Georgia - A Georgia judge ruled on Friday that the district attorney who brought 2020 election interference charges against Donald Trump can remain on the case if her lead prosecutor steps aside.

A Georgia judge ruled on Friday that District Attorney Fani Willis (pictured) who brought 2020 election interference charges against Donald Trump can remain on the case if her lead prosecutor steps aside. © ALEX SLITZ / POOL / AFP

The former president and his co-defendants had been seeking to have District Attorney Fani Willis disqualified – a move which likely would have doomed the racketeering case – following revelations that she had a romantic relationship with her lead prosecutor.



Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, in a 23-page ruling, said Willis had shown a "tremendous lapse" in judgment but can stay on the case if the man she hired as the special prosecutor, Nathan Wade, steps aside.

Lawyers for Trump and his co-defendants had been seeking to have the entire case dropped because of alleged misconduct by Willis.

They alleged that Willis and Wade had an "improper intimate personal relationship" and that some of the $650,000 Wade was paid to work on the case was used to take Willis on "lavish vacations" including a Caribbean cruise and Napa Valley tour.

Willis has denied she profited financially from the relationship, which she said began after she hired Wade to work on the high-profile case.

The allegations of misconduct against Willis threatened to torpedo the Georgia case against Trump, who is also facing federal charges of conspiring to overturn the results of the November 2020 election won by Democrat Joe Biden.