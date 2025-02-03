Trump starts feud with South Africa over law dealing with legacy of apartheid

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Sunday targeted South Africa, accusing it of "confiscating" land and "treating certain classes of people very badly" as he announced he was cutting off all future funding to the country pending an investigation.

The land issue in South Africa has long been divisive, with efforts to redress the injustices of white supremacy and apartheid drawing criticism from far-right figures, among them Pretoria-born Elon Musk, Trump's billionaire ally.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa last month signed a bill that stipulates the government may, in certain circumstances, offer "nil compensation" for property it decides to expropriate in the public interest.

"South Africa is confiscating land, and treating certain classes of people VERY BADLY," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"I will be cutting off all future funding to South Africa until a full investigation of this situation has been completed!" Trump wrote.

Later, in a briefing with journalists, Trump said that South Africa's "leadership is doing some terrible things, horrible things" without giving examples.

"So that's under investigation right now. We'll make a determination, and until such time as we find out what South Africa is doing – they're taking away land and confiscating land, and actually they're doing things that are perhaps far worse than that."