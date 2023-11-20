Trump gag order set to be considered by appeals court in 2020 election case

Washington DC - Does Donald Trump have the right to call prosecutors "fascist thugs," or advise those testifying against him to keep quiet?

Judge Tanya Chutkan (l.) imposed a gag order on former president Donald Trump (c.) in a 2020 election interference trial, with prosecution led by special counsel Jack Smith. © JIM WATSON, SAUL LOEB, HANDOUT / AFP / United States District Court for the District of Columbia

Those are the questions a federal appeals court in Washington will hear Monday as the ex-president's lawyers contest a gag order imposed on him during one of Trump's criminal trials related to the 2020 election.



The gag order – a set of restrictions on what Trump is allowed to say publicly about a given set of legal proceedings – was imposed by Judge Tanya Chutkan, overseeing the federal case against him for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 election.

She has restricted statements that "target" prosecutors, court personnel, and witnesses, which prosecutors argue could endanger people involved in the trial.

But the gag order, currently temporarily lifted during Trump's appeal, will run up against First Amendment protections guaranteeing free speech.

The country's premier civil liberties group – hardly a Trump ally, historically – has criticized the gag order.

"The entire order hinges on the meaning of the word 'target,'" the American Civil Liberties Union has written. "But that meaning is ambiguous."