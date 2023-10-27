Trump gets called out by Special Counsel for "threatening" Mark Meadows

Washington DC - Special Counsel Jack Smith has accused Donald Trump of "threatening" his former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows after reports revealed that Meadows may testify against him in the federal election interference trial.

Prosecutors in the federal election interference case against Donald Trump have accused him of "threatening" a potential witness in a social media post. © Collage: Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ALMOND NGAN / AFP

According to ABC News, Smith's prosecution team sent a filing to District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan on Wednesday, arguing that a Truth Social post that Trump shared earlier this week regarding Meadows was meant to "send an unmistakable and threatening message to a foreseeable witness in this case."

Prosecutors referenced a Truth Social post that Trump shared on Tuesday in which he writes that he doesn't believe Meadows, who was reportedly given immunity to testify in the case, would "lie about the Rigged and Stolen" election to save himself.

"Some people would make that deal," he adds. "They are weaklings and cowards, and so bad for the future our Failing Nation."

Last week Chutkan issued a gag order in response to Trump's public comments about the case, although it is currently in temporary suspension as Trump's team attempts to appeal the ruling.