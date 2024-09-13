Trump gets partial reprieve from judge in Georgia election subversion case

Atlanta, Georgia - A Georgia judge on Thursday dismissed three of the counts in the indictment accusing ex-president Donald Trump and co-defendants of conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state.

Two of the 10 felony charges former President Donald Trump was facing in Georgia have been quashed by a judge. © REUTERS

Two of the three charges thrown out by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee involved Trump, and he now faces a total of eight felony counts in Georgia.



McAfee did not, however, quash the entire indictment, which accuses the Republican presidential candidate and his allies of racketeering and other offenses.

The three dismissed charges involved the filing of fake elector certificates with a federal court stating that Trump had won the election in Georgia, although he lost to Joe Biden by some 12,000 votes.

McAfee said that under the Supremacy Clause of the Constitution, state prosecutors cannot bring a case for federal crimes.

"The Supremacy Clause declares that state law must yield to federal law when the two conflict," the judge said in his order.

Trump had been charged with filing false documents and conspiring to file false documents.