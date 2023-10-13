Trump goes after Forbes: "I hereby demand a full apology"

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump is demanding that Forbes apologizes for removing him from their annual ranking of the 400 wealthiest Americans .

Former President Donald Trump took to social media to demand a "full apology" from Forbes for cutting him from their annual richest Americans list. © POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Apparently, the Don simply can't let this one go.

Earlier this week, the former president had a bit of a meltdown on his Truth Social platform about his absence from the list, accusing the publication of colluding with New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is suing Trump and his family, and being a "China owned" propaganda machine.

Unable to move past it, the former president continued to fume, and is now calling for a "full apology."

"I hereby demand a full apology from the failing Forbes Magazine, and their third rate psycho writer, Dan Alexander, for the many false and libelous articles they have written about me," he wrote in yet another post.

"Forbes, a Globalist 'Rag,' is a propaganda play against TRUMP," he added. "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"