Trump goes after Forbes: "I hereby demand a full apology"
Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump is demanding that Forbes apologizes for removing him from their annual ranking of the 400 wealthiest Americans.
Apparently, the Don simply can't let this one go.
Earlier this week, the former president had a bit of a meltdown on his Truth Social platform about his absence from the list, accusing the publication of colluding with New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is suing Trump and his family, and being a "China owned" propaganda machine.
Unable to move past it, the former president continued to fume, and is now calling for a "full apology."
"I hereby demand a full apology from the failing Forbes Magazine, and their third rate psycho writer, Dan Alexander, for the many false and libelous articles they have written about me," he wrote in yet another post.
"Forbes, a Globalist 'Rag,' is a propaganda play against TRUMP," he added. "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
Forbes responds to Trump's attacks
Trump first appeared on Forbes' annual list in 1982, and has been included ever since except for 2021 and this year.
The publication has clarified that, throughout those years, Trump and several of his closest associates are claimed to have intentionally inflated his worth when it was beneficial to his public image – such as remaining on their list – while also deflating Trump's worth to reduce his tax liabilities.
After Trump attacked the Forbes, it fired back with a statement calling him out for responding "as he always has – by lying about his net worth and saying he should be higher on the list."
"Twice a year, we publish a detailed breakdown of our work, offering a far more accurate portrayal of Trump's personal balance sheet than the fictitious documents the Trump Organization has created over the years," the statement added.
