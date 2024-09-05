Trump goes off after DOJ claims Russia is bankrolling MAGA influencers

Washington DC - Donald Trump is blaming all of his political adversaries after a recent indictment from the Department of Justice (DOJ) claimed that Russia has been funding far-right media interests in the US.

Donald Trump (r.) shared his reaction after a recent indictment from Merrick Garland (l.) claimed Russia has been funding far-right content creators in the US to help his election. © Collage: ROBERTO SCHMIDT & RHONA WISE / AFP

On Thursday, Trump shared a lengthy rant on Truth Social accusing rival Democratic candidate for president Kamala Harris and the DOJ of "trying to interfere in and suppress" the election with their claims, which he insisted are "absolutely FALSE."

"In fact, President [Vladimir Putin] would much rather see Comrade Kamala Harris in Office, as he strongly said just this morning," Trump wrote, referring to an "endorsement" Putin gave earlier that day that many believed was sarcasm.

He went on to list other countries and persons of interest – which he deemed "enemies of the people" – that should be looked into instead, noting that the current DOJ investigation is "leading A.G. Merrick Garland down an empty and Country destroying path."

Trump's comments come after the DOJ unsealed an indictment on Wednesday that charges two employees of RT – the Kremlin's state-run media arm – for allegedly funding a Tennessee-based company "to disseminate content deemed favorable to the Russian government."

Before Trump's post, reports confirmed that the unnamed company was Tenet Media, which is home to some of the biggest far-right and pro-MAGA content creators in the country including Tim Poole, Dave Rubin, and Benny Johnson.