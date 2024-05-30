Trump goes off on Fox host for challenging hush money trial claims: "How stupid!"

New York, New York - Donald Trump is not used to having his false claims challenged, so when a Fox News anchor pushed back on his unfounded claim that President Joe Biden orchestrated his criminal hush money case, his reaction was immediate – and furious.

Donald Trump lashed out on social media after a Fox News anchor refuted his repeated claim that President Joe Biden orchestrated the hush money trial. © KENA BETANCUR / AFP

On Wednesday, as the jury in the trial began deliberations, Fox host Shannon Bream did an interview outside the courthouse with Trump attorney Alina Habba, who parroted her boss' unfounded rhetoric, describing the trial as a "Biden show" created by the president "to distract the American people."

Bream refuted the claim, noting that it's a state, not federal, trial, and that the Department of Justice decided to pass on the case years earlier.

She also pointed out that "any president would want to weigh on something as historic" as the first former president in US history possibly being convicted of a crime.

Nonetheless, Habba fought back, arguing Trump is a victim, as he is being "extorted" and treated "unfairly."

The segment caught the attention of the former president, who took to his Truth Social platform to slam Bream as "naïve" for daring to question his unfounded narrative.

"HOW STUPID!" Trump exclaimed. "Not only is [Biden] involved, he is virtually leading it, and all of the other trials as well – Meaning, his people, because he's not mentally sharp enough to lead anything!"

"[Biden] feels that weaponization is the only way he can win," he added. "He's counting on the Shannon Breams of the World to get him there."