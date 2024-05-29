Donald Trump's hush money trial jury ends first day of deliberations

New York, New York - Jurors completed opening deliberations Wednesday on whether to convict Donald Trump in the first criminal trial of a former US president.

Former President Donald Trump (c.) with attorneys Todd Blanche (l.) and Emil Bove (r.) attends his criminal trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on Wednesday in New York City.

The 12-strong New York jury huddled for almost five hours before the judge sent them home for the night, ready to resume on Thursday.



Jurors – whose identities have been kept anonymous for their own safety – worked in a separate room, leaving 77-year-old Trump and the rest of the court to wait and guess at any developments.

Before being dismissed, the jury asked to reexamine testimony from two witnesses and also to hear again the judge's instructions on how to interpret the law.

After weeks of testimony from more than 20 witnesses, the piercing glare of the legal spotlight is now entirely on the dozen ordinary New Yorkers.

"You must set aside any personal opinions you have in favor or against the defendant," said Judge Juan Merchan, before sending them to their work.

No time limit is placed on the deliberations, but an acquittal or conviction would require unanimity. If just one juror refuses to join the others, the judge would have to declare a mistrial.