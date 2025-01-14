Trump goes on late-night rant about "moron" Seth Meyers: "Comcast should pay a BIG price for this!"

Washington, DC - President-elect Donald Trump has gone on a late-night social media rant in which he criticized talk show host Seth Meyers for being "a moron" and levied complaints towards "scum" Comcast.

President-elect Trump (r.) has attack Seth Meyers on Truth Social for being a "moron" and directed threats at Comcast. © Collage: AFP/Roy Rochlin/Getty Images & AFP/Peter Zay

Trump took to Truth Social at 1:24 AM last night to rant about Seth Meyers' show on NBC, in which the talk show host regularly offers humor-laced critiques of politicians, and comments on world events.

In the rambling post, Trump referred to Meyers as a "moron" before turning his gaze to the "scum that runs Comcast," the company behind NBC.

"How bad is Seth Meyers on NBC, a 'network' run by a truly bad group of people – Remember, they also run MSDNC," Trump wrote.

"I got stuck watching Marble Mouth Meyers the other night, the first time in months, and every time I watch this moron, I feel an obligation to say how dumb and untalented he is, merely a slot filler for the Scum that runs Comcast."

On Monday night, Seth Meyers performed a comedy routine in which he criticized Trump for having "no core beliefs or constructive ideas" before pointing out that the president-elect likes to go on social media rants about the TV he's watched.