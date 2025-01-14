Trump goes on late-night rant about "moron" Seth Meyers: "Comcast should pay a BIG price for this!"
Washington, DC - President-elect Donald Trump has gone on a late-night social media rant in which he criticized talk show host Seth Meyers for being "a moron" and levied complaints towards "scum" Comcast.
Trump took to Truth Social at 1:24 AM last night to rant about Seth Meyers' show on NBC, in which the talk show host regularly offers humor-laced critiques of politicians, and comments on world events.
In the rambling post, Trump referred to Meyers as a "moron" before turning his gaze to the "scum that runs Comcast," the company behind NBC.
"How bad is Seth Meyers on NBC, a 'network' run by a truly bad group of people – Remember, they also run MSDNC," Trump wrote.
"I got stuck watching Marble Mouth Meyers the other night, the first time in months, and every time I watch this moron, I feel an obligation to say how dumb and untalented he is, merely a slot filler for the Scum that runs Comcast."
On Monday night, Seth Meyers performed a comedy routine in which he criticized Trump for having "no core beliefs or constructive ideas" before pointing out that the president-elect likes to go on social media rants about the TV he's watched.
Trump proves Meyers right with reaction to late-night digs
"He watches TV and then he scream-posts about what he just saw on TV," Meyers said. "He's basically an intellectual Rumba - he goes in one direction until he bumps into something, and then he just goes off in another direction."
Trump didn't seem to get the joke when he watched TV last night, quickly proving Meyers right with a rant on Truth Social.
"These guys should be paying a lot of money for the right to give these 'in kind' contributions to the Radical Left Democrat Party," Trump, who will enter office for a second time on Monday, said.
"These are not shows or entertainment, they are simply political hits, 100% of the time, to me and the Republican Party. Comcast should pay a BIG price for this!"
