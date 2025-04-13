Trump goes viral after seemingly snubbing RFK Jr.'s wife at UFC match

Miami, Florida - President Donald Trump was recently caught on camera apparently snubbing the wife of his Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during a recent event.

A video of Donald Trump (r.) recently went viral as it appears to show him snubbing Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s wife Cheryl Hines during a recent event. © Collage: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Mandel NGAN / AFP

On Saturday, Trump and members of his administration attended Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) match 314 at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

As the president walked out on the floor, he stopped to shake each of his allies' hands, but after greeting RFK Jr., Trump appeared to ignore and skip over his actor wife Cheryl Hines, who was standing right next to him.

Hines, who had stuck her hand out, was visibly bothered by the snub, as she stuck her bottom lip out and looked at her husband in disapproval, who laughed off the incident.

A video of the moment has since gone viral on social media, with some users editing in the theme song to Curb Your Enthusiasm, the hit HBO show Hines is best known for.

Hines was an outspoken critic of Trump until her husband was tapped to join his administration after he won re-election.

She and her husband have been reportedly struggling with their marriage, but Kennedy, who was caught sexting a reporter last year, recently bought Hines a $4 million home in Washington DC so she can reportedly help control his "lust demons" while he works for Trump.