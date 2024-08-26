Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s wife and family turn on him for bending the knee to Trump
Los Angeles, Californida - Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s recently decided to join forces with Donald Trump, but his wife and family are reportedly not taking the news very well.
On Friday, RFK announced that he was suspending his campaign, and endorsing Trump for president. Later that evening, Trump brought Kennedy on stage with him during a campaign rally in Arizona, further cementing their union.
Over the weekend, several of Kennedy's siblings, who had previously endorsed Joe Biden for president, came out to publicly condemn their brother's decision.
Kerry Kennedy, RFK Jr.'s sister, said in an interview with MSNBC that she believed her brother was leading a "flagrant and inexplicable effort to desecrate and trample and set fire to my father’s memory."
"I think if my dad were alive today, the real Robert Kennedy would have detested almost everything Donald Trump represents," Kerry added. "I'm outraged and disgusted by my brother's gaudy and obscene embrace of Donald Trump."
In an op-ed with The LA Times, RFK Jr.'s brother, Max Kennedy, described the decision as "a hollow grab for power, a strategic attempt at relevance."
A number of his siblings also recently signed their names to a statement describing the decision as "a betrayal of the values that our father and our family hold most dear."
What does Cheryl Hines think of all of RFK Jr.'s Trump endorsement?
Since Kennedy teamed up with Trump, social media has been heavily speculating about what his wife, actor Cheryl Hines, thinks, as she has been open about not being a fan of the former president.
In a social media post, Kennedy noted that his decision made his wife "very uncomfortable" but praised her for supporting him in spite of it, describing it as "love and unity even in the face of disagreement."
On Sunday, Kennedy did an interview with Fox News, where he was asked about the "personal cost" he has had to endure since he teamed up with Trump.
Kennedy acknowledged that his wife and family are "troubled" by his decision, but he will continue to love them anyway.
Kennedy also claimed that he was not promised a role in Trump's administration, as they only committed to simply working together to defeat Kamala Harris.
Cover photo: Rebecca Noble / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP