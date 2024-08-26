Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s wife and family turn on him for bending the knee to Trump

Los Angeles, Californida - Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s recently decided to join forces with Donald Trump , but his wife and family are reportedly not taking the news very well.

The wife and siblings of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (l.) have reportedly been having issues with his recent decision to endorse Donald Trump for president. © Rebecca Noble / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday, RFK announced that he was suspending his campaign, and endorsing Trump for president. Later that evening, Trump brought Kennedy on stage with him during a campaign rally in Arizona, further cementing their union.

Over the weekend, several of Kennedy's siblings, who had previously endorsed Joe Biden for president, came out to publicly condemn their brother's decision.

Kerry Kennedy, RFK Jr.'s sister, said in an interview with MSNBC that she believed her brother was leading a "flagrant and inexplicable effort to desecrate and trample and set fire to my father’s memory."

"I think if my dad were alive today, the real Robert Kennedy would have detested almost everything Donald Trump represents," Kerry added. "I'm outraged and disgusted by my brother's gaudy and obscene embrace of Donald Trump."

In an op-ed with The LA Times, RFK Jr.'s brother, Max Kennedy, described the decision as "a hollow grab for power, a strategic attempt at relevance."

A number of his siblings also recently signed their names to a statement describing the decision as "a betrayal of the values that our father and our family hold most dear."