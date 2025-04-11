Robert F Kennedy Jr. buys Cheryl Hines a $4 million DC home amid rumors of marriage troubles

Washington DC - Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.) bought a $4 million home in Washington DC, adding to rumors that his marriage to actor Cheryl Hines may be in trouble.

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (c.) bought a $4 million home in Washington DC, adding to rumors of marriage trouble with his wife Cheryl Hines (r.) © AFP/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

About a month after reportedly facing an ultimatum from his wife Cheryl Hines, RFK Jr. has bought a house for $4.34 million in the fancy DC neighborhood of Georgetown.

Hines was rumored to have told him that she wanted to move to Washington DC while he remains HHS secretary so that she can help him control his "lust demons" and stay faithful to her.

Located about a 15-minute drive from the White House, the late 19th-century terrace house covers 4,876 feet and is three stories high.

"Cheryl was furious and made her demands very clear," a source revealed to The Daily Mail, referring to allegations last year of sexting between RFK Jr. and a reporter from New York Magazine.

"She told Bobby in no uncertain terms that she wanted to live in Georgetown, in one of its spectacular row homes," the source said.

"She was very bossy about it, giving him an ultimatum to move her to DC forthwith, or face the wrath of God... Her main goal was keep his wandering eye from wandering again."

Hines has been reportedly searching for such a home for months, since even before RFK Jr. had been officially confirmed as HHS secretary.