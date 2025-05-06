Trump gushes over US ballerina freed from Russian prison as she visits White House

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently met with the American ballerina whose return he helped facilitate while she was being wrongfully held in a Russian prison.

On Monday, President Donald Trump met with Ksenia Karelina (l.), the LA ballerina recently freed after spending over a year in a Russian prison. © Collage: IMAGO / ITAR-TASS & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday, Ksenia Karelina (34) visited the president in the Oval Office of the White House and thanked him for his help.

Trump told Karelina it was an "honor" to meet her, and after thoroughly assessing her looks, he told her boyfriend, "Now I know why you fought so hard to get her out of there!"

Karelina was born in Russia, immigrated to the US over 10 years ago, and obtained her US citizenship while living in California in 2021.

On February 24, 2022, the day Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, Karelina, who was in the country visiting family, was arrested by Russian officials for donating $51 to a charity in support of the opposition.

By August, she was sentenced to 12 years in prison for "high treason."

Last month, Karelina was finally freed after the US and Russia agreed to a prisoner exchange, trading her for Arthur Petrov, who was caught allegedly exporting sensitive microelectronics.