Trump heaps praise on China's military parade while fretting over Putin and Kim conspiracy

President Donald Trump heaped praise on Chinese President Xi Jinping's massive military parade. © Collage: AFP/I-HWA Cheng & AFP/Saul Loeb

Trum called Wednesday's parade, which marked 80 years since the end of World War II and featured multiple world leaders, a "beautiful ceremony."

The parade saw Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong-un appear alongside Xi, who declared that China is "unstoppable" in his opening speech.

Trump was also asked about comments he made on Wednesday alleging that Russia and North Korea were conspiring against the US, and whether he would consider slapping more sanctions on Russia based on those allegations.

"Well I've already done that in regard to India," Trump said of secondary sanctions. "And we're doing that in regard to other things."

"I put out a truth last night – you saw that – and I was the one who brought it up," he said. "I thought it was a beautiful ceremony, I thought it was very, very impressive. But I understood the reason they were doing it."

"They were hoping I was watching, and I was watching. My relationship with all of them is very good – we're going to find out how good it is over the next week or two."

Trump went on to ramble about American involvement in World War II and claim that the US had brought freedom to China, expressing anger that the country hadn't been acknowledged during the parade.