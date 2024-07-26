Trump hits back at FBI director over divisive "shrapnel" comment

Washington DC - Former President Donald Trump on Friday hit back against suggestions his wound from an assassination attempt was caused by "shrapnel," posting a letter from his former doctor saying it was almost certainly due to a bullet.

Former President Donald Trump (r.) on Friday hit back against suggestions from FBI chief Christopher Wray (l.) that his wound from an assassination attempt was caused by "shrapnel." © Collage: CHRIS KLEPONIS / AFP & BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP

"There is absolutely no evidence that it was anything other than a bullet," wrote Ronny Jackson, now a Republican congressman from Texas, on Trump's social media platform Truth Social. Trump reposted the message.



Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) chief Christopher Wray told lawmakers on Wednesday that there was some doubt "whether or not it's a bullet or shrapnel that, you know, that hit his ear."

Trump was wounded on his right ear at a campaign rally on July 13 in Pennsylvania, surviving what the FBI has termed an assassination attempt when a gunman fired eight bullets at him during a speech.

There has been no confirmation of the nature of Trump's wound from either medical, law enforcement, or government authorities, and Wray's comments were the first on-the-record details from a senior official on the matter.

Two rally attendees were seriously wounded in the attack, and a 50-year-old Pennsylvania firefighter was shot dead, according to officials.

The gunman was killed by a Secret Service sniper.

Since the shooting, Trump has made the attack a key part of his campaign pitch, telling a crowd in Michigan that he "took a bullet for democracy."



At the Republican National Convention where he was anointed the party's nominee for president, Trump said he had "God on my side" as he described the attack.