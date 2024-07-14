Who was the suspected Trump shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks?

Washington DC - A 20-year-old Pennsylvania man, Thomas Matthew Crooks, has been identified as the suspected shooter who tried to assassinate former president Donald Trump at a campaign rally this weekend.

Secret Service snipers killed Crooks on Saturday after he fired multiple shots at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, from a nearby rooftop.



Authorities are still working to understand his motivations, but several individuals who knew Crooks have come forward to share their recollections of him.

Crooks' former schoolmates described him as a "quiet" student who often came across as "lonely," ABC News reported.

But although he seemed "socially reserved," a former schoolmate did not recall hearing him discuss politics or Trump, according to ABC.

Trump (78) was hit in the ear at the rally. A bystander was killed and two spectators critically injured in the worst act of US political violence in decades.

Jason Kohler, who said he attended the same high school as Crooks, said the alleged shooter had often been bullied.

"He was quiet, but he was just bullied. He was bullied so much," Kohler told reporters.

He said Crooks had been made fun of for the way he dressed, noting that he would sometimes wear hunting outfits.

Following the shooting, investigators found a "suspicious device" in Crooks' car, which was inspected by bomb technicians and is being analyzed. They noted that explosive devices have been collected as evidence.