Trump hits the golf course as sweeping tariffs wreak havoc on global economy

Miami, Florida - Donald Trump hit the golf course ahead of a candlelight dinner Friday despite global turmoil over his tariff plans – underscoring his desire to do things his way in an increasingly hardline second term.

As he spent a long weekend at his Florida getaway, the 78-year-old US president was increasingly defiant even as markets plunged, insisting it was a "great time to get rich."

And as he punishes America's trade rivals, Trump is also hitting out at perceived political opponents at home, purging his national security team at the apparent urging of a far-right conspiracy theorist.

"He's at the peak of just not giving a f**k anymore," The Washington Post quoted a White House official as saying.

Trump relished being the boss in his first term as president, too, but since his return to the White House, he has appeared more unbowed than ever in the face of criticism.

Less than 24 hours after his world-shaking tariff announcement, and as markets were still plunging into the red, Trump headed to Florida for dinner on Thursday at Trump National Doral golf club.

The club is hosting an event this weekend by the Saudi-owned LIV Golf tour, for which Trump is trying to broker a merger with the PGA tour.

Television footage showed Trump, wearing a read "Make America Great Again" hat, being driven in a golf cart after arriving on his Marine One helicopter.

"What a disgrace," said the Republicans Against Trump group in a post on X sharing the footage, noting that it came as "the market is crashing, a recession is looming, and the country is more isolated than ever."

On Friday morning Trump then headed to another of his golf courses near his grand Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, just as US markets were opening for a second day's bloodbath.

"This is a great time to get rich," he declared in a social media post shortly before heading to the course, adding that "my policies will never change."