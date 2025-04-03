Trump brushes off global panic as tariffs send stock markets tumbling
Washington DC - Wall Street led a global markets bloodbath Thursday as countries around the world reeled from President Donald Trump's trade war, while the White House insisted the US economy will emerge victorious.
The S&P 500 dropped 4.8% in its biggest loss since 2020. The tech-rich Nasdaq plummeted 6.0% and the Dow Jones 4.0%.
Shock waves also tore through markets in Asia and Europe in the wake of Trump's Wednesday announcement, while foreign leaders signaled readiness to negotiate but also threatened counter-tariffs.
Trump slapped 10% import duties on all nations and far higher levies on imports from dozens of specific countries – including top trade partners China and the European Union.
Separate tariffs of 25% on all foreign-made cars also went into effect, and Canada swiftly responded with a similar levy on US imports.
Trump dismissed the turmoil, insisting to reporters as he left for a weekend at his Florida golf resorts, that stocks will "boom."
Trump (78) says he wants to make the US free from reliance on foreign manufacturers in a massive economic reshaping, and he likened his tariffs announcement to a painful medical procedure.
"THE OPERATION IS OVER! THE PATIENT LIVED," he posted on his Truth Social app, with his trademark use of all-caps. "THE PATIENT WILL BE FAR STRONGER, BIGGER, BETTER, AND MORE RESILIENT THAN EVER BEFORE."
Amid howls of protest abroad and from even some of Trump's Republicans, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick urged patience.
Trump's "brutal" tariffs spark fierce global response
"Let Donald Trump run the global economy. He knows what he's doing," he said on CNN. "You've got to trust Donald Trump in the White House."
But China demanded that the tariffs be immediately canceled and vowed countermeasures, while France and Germany warned that the EU could hit back at US tech firms.
French President Emmanuel Macron called for suspending investment in the US until what he called the "brutal" new tariffs had been "clarified."
The 27-nation EU and other countries also sought to negotiate as they refrained from immediate retaliatory measures.
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called for "frank discussion on the substance with the Americans."
Beijing said it was "maintaining communication" with Washington over trade issues, and EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic planned to speak with US counterparts on Friday.
However, Brazil's president vowed to take "all appropriate measures."
Gold – a safe-haven investment – hit a new record price, oil fell, and the dollar slumped against other major currencies.
The head of the World Trade Organization, which helps manage global trading, warned the upheaval may lead to contraction of "one percent in global merchandise trade volumes this year."
Trump administration remains defiant as Republicans break ranks
Trump has brushed off warnings about triggering a global economic slowdown and politically damaging price rises at home.
Republican Senator Mitch McConnell broke ranks with Trump, slamming tariffs as "bad policy."
"Preserving the long-term prosperity of American industry and workers requires working with our allies, not against them," he said.
But Trump appears determined to stick with the tariffs until he forces competitors to play by US rules.
White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told CNN that the president made it clear that "this is not a negotiation."
And Lutnick also struck a hard line, saying, "You can't really fight with the United States... the greatest customer in the world. You're going to lose. We are the sumo wrestler of this world."
Cover photo: Collage: Mandel NGAN / AFP & CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP