Trump brushes off global panic as tariffs send stock markets tumbling

Washington DC - Wall Street led a global markets bloodbath Thursday as countries around the world reeled from President Donald Trump 's trade war, while the White House insisted the US economy will emerge victorious.

The S&P 500 dropped 4.8% in its biggest loss since 2020. The tech-rich Nasdaq plummeted 6.0% and the Dow Jones 4.0%.

Shock waves also tore through markets in Asia and Europe in the wake of Trump's Wednesday announcement, while foreign leaders signaled readiness to negotiate but also threatened counter-tariffs.

Trump slapped 10% import duties on all nations and far higher levies on imports from dozens of specific countries – including top trade partners China and the European Union.

Separate tariffs of 25% on all foreign-made cars also went into effect, and Canada swiftly responded with a similar levy on US imports.

Trump dismissed the turmoil, insisting to reporters as he left for a weekend at his Florida golf resorts, that stocks will "boom."

Trump (78) says he wants to make the US free from reliance on foreign manufacturers in a massive economic reshaping, and he likened his tariffs announcement to a painful medical procedure.

"THE OPERATION IS OVER! THE PATIENT LIVED," he posted on his Truth Social app, with his trademark use of all-caps. "THE PATIENT WILL BE FAR STRONGER, BIGGER, BETTER, AND MORE RESILIENT THAN EVER BEFORE."

Amid howls of protest abroad and from even some of Trump's Republicans, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick urged patience.