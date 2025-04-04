Trump launches shock purge of NSA after Laura Loomer meeting: "This is called VETTING"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has fired the head of the National Security Agency, reportedly on the advice of conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer .

President Donald Trump recently fired the director of the National Security Agency at the directive of right-wing influencer Laura Loomer. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to CNN, the Trump administration terminated NSA Director and head of US Cyber Command, General Timothy Haugh, and his Deputy Director Wendy Noble, which the outlet described as "a major shakeup of the US intelligence community."

Their dismissal came after Trump met with far-right activist Loomer at the White House on Wednesday.

In an X post shared early Friday morning, Loomer, a self-proclaimed White Nationalist, explained the Haugh and Noble were let go because they have been "disloyal" to Trump.

"As a Biden appointee, General Haugh had no place serving in the Trump admin given the fact that he was HAND PICKED by General Milley, who was accused of committing treason by President Trump," Loomer wrote.

"Given the fact that the NSA is arguably the most powerful intel agency in the world, we cannot allow for a Biden nominee to hold that position," she continued. "Thus, Haugh was fired today, along with his Obama loving protégé, Wendy Noble.

"This is called VETTING," Loomer added.

