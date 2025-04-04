Trump launches shock purge of NSA after Laura Loomer meeting: "This is called VETTING"
Washington DC - President Donald Trump has fired the head of the National Security Agency, reportedly on the advice of conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer.
According to CNN, the Trump administration terminated NSA Director and head of US Cyber Command, General Timothy Haugh, and his Deputy Director Wendy Noble, which the outlet described as "a major shakeup of the US intelligence community."
Their dismissal came after Trump met with far-right activist Loomer at the White House on Wednesday.
In an X post shared early Friday morning, Loomer, a self-proclaimed White Nationalist, explained the Haugh and Noble were let go because they have been "disloyal" to Trump.
"As a Biden appointee, General Haugh had no place serving in the Trump admin given the fact that he was HAND PICKED by General Milley, who was accused of committing treason by President Trump," Loomer wrote.
"Given the fact that the NSA is arguably the most powerful intel agency in the world, we cannot allow for a Biden nominee to hold that position," she continued. "Thus, Haugh was fired today, along with his Obama loving protégé, Wendy Noble.
"This is called VETTING," Loomer added.
Democrats slam the firing of General Timothy Haugh
Top Democrats with the Senate and House Intelligence Committee have openly criticized the NSA firings. Senator Mark Warner of Virginia wrote in an X post that it was "astonishing" that Trump would fire Haugh, who he described as "nonparitsan, experienced." He also accused the president of taking staffing directions from "a discredited conspiracy theorist."
In a statement, Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut said Haugh's firing "makes all of us less safe," and demanded "an immediate explanation."
"I have known General Haugh to be an honest and forthright leader who followed the law and put national security first – I fear those are precisely the qualities that could lead to his firing in this administration," Himes added.
