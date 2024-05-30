Trump rages at hush money judge as jury reviews evidence in deliberations

New York, New York - Jurors spent a second day deliberating in Donald Trump 's criminal trial after spending time reviewing portions of the evidence Thursday, leaving the Republican presidential candidate stuck awaiting his fate.

Jurors spent a second day deliberating in Donald Trump's criminal trial after spending time reviewing portions of the evidence Thursday. © Steven Hirsch / POOL / AFP

Nothing is known about the jury's intentions or how long it will take to reach a verdict.



However, the panel was clearly doing its homework, asking Judge Juan Merchan to reread his lengthy instructions on how to interpret the law and to go back over several segments of evidence in the hush money scandal.

After about two hours of reviewing, the jurors – their identities kept secret for their own protection amid nationwide political tensions – retired to their separate room.

Trump (77) arrived in court with his now customary daily attack in front of the TV cameras against the "corrupt" judge.

He claimed again to be a victim of a political attack "at the request" of his November election opponent, President Joe Biden.

But he, like the rest of the country, can only wait while the 12 ordinary New Yorkers deliberate.

After already spending more than five weeks attending his trial, Trump has been ordered by Merchan to remain in the courthouse until the verdict arrives.