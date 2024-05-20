Trump hush money trial sets closing arguments as Cohen finishes testimony

New York, New York - Donald Trump 's hush money trial approached its final stages on Monday, with the defense finishing the cross-examination of star witness Michael Cohen, and closing arguments scheduled for next week.

Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the trial, told the court, "We are not going to be able to sum up tomorrow," as he had hoped due to the upcoming holiday weekend and ongoing legal squabbles over jury instructions.

Experts say it is highly unlikely he will take the stand in his criminal trial, the first ever of a former US president, as it would expose him to unnecessary legal jeopardy and forensic cross-examination by prosecutors.

Trump is facing 34 felony charges for allegedly falsifying business records to hide payments made to a porn star in 2016 to cover up an affair he has long denied.

His attorney, Todd Blanche, spent Monday finishing his third day of questioning Cohen, Trump's former attorney, who claims he orchestrated the payments at his boss's request.