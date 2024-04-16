Trump strains on New York courtroom leash: "An assault on America!"

New York, New York - Donald Trump could not have made his stance clearer: he would rather be anywhere else than in a New York courtroom Tuesday, on trial for business fraud .

Donald Trump lashed out against his New York hush money trial on day 2 of the historic proceedings. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / POOL / AFP

Dressed in a blue suit with a blue tie, the 77-year-old former US president shifted between discomfort and anger as he sat through the second day of the historic proceeding, the first criminal trial of a US president.



"This is a trial that should have never been brought," Trump told reporters outside the courtroom as he lashed out against President Joe Biden, his Democratic rival in the November presidential election, and the "Trump-hating judge" in the case.

"Every legal pundit and every legal scholar said this trial is a disgrace," he added.

Trump is accused of falsifying business records in a scheme to cover up reports on the eve of his 2016 election victory that he had an extramarital affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels.

After a brief exchange with his lawyers Tuesday, Trump took a seat at the defense table and only seemed to lighten up when photographers were brought in to take photos of him before the trial.