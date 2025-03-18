Is Trump planning to "pave over" the White House's iconic Rose Garden?
Washington DC - President Donald Trump is making some sweeping changes to the White House, and he's reportedly set his sights on the famous Rose Garden.
In a video shared by CNN, White House correspondent Kaitlin Collins detailed many of the changes Trump has already implemented since he was re-elected in January.
Trump has "tripled the number of paintings" in the Oval Office – to the point where there is "not really any wall space left."
Trump has also decked the room out with gold statues and figurines of medallions and eagles, and he even had some "golden cherubs" shipped from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
But the biggest transformation that has been getting a lot of attention is Trump's plans for the Rose Garden, which has been used by presidents for decades to hold ceremonies and press conferences.
Collins reported that "work is expected to start any day there now," as Trump wants to "reshape" it by "paving over" the garden to "make it more of a patio style" – similar to a court at Mar-a-Lago.
"He's personally reviewed those blueprints and even met with the curators as he seeks to put his stamp not just on the Oval Office, but really the entire West Wing in general," she added.
Trump explains what inspired his plans for the Rose Garden
Trump first revealed his plans in an interview with The Spectator back in February, during which he suggested a "stone surface" should be put over part of the garden's lawn.
"Yesterday we had a lot of press here – They can't stand on it," Trump explained. "So... it's going to be beautiful. It's going to look, I think it's actually going to look better.
"But some people would like to leave it. But the problem is you can't," he continued. "We had the press here yesterday. Do you see the women there? They're going crazy. The grass was wet. Their heels are going right through the grass, like four inches deep."
During Trump's first term in office, at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, oversaw renovations to the garden, which sparked heavy backlash from critics.
In April 2021, after Joe Biden took over the White House, an online petition was started, requesting that new First Lady Jill Biden oversee restoring the garden to "[Jackie Kennedy's] original design" and described Melania's as "a boring tribute to herself."
Cover photo: Collage: Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & JIM WATSON / AFP