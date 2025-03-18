Is Trump planning to "pave over" the White House's iconic Rose Garden?

Washington DC - President Donald Trump is making some sweeping changes to the White House, and he's reportedly set his sights on the famous Rose Garden.

A recent report claims work will soon begin on President Donald Trump's efforts to "pave over" parts of the Rose Garden of the White House. © Collage: Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & JIM WATSON / AFP

In a video shared by CNN, White House correspondent Kaitlin Collins detailed many of the changes Trump has already implemented since he was re-elected in January.

Trump has "tripled the number of paintings" in the Oval Office – to the point where there is "not really any wall space left."

Trump has also decked the room out with gold statues and figurines of medallions and eagles, and he even had some "golden cherubs" shipped from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

But the biggest transformation that has been getting a lot of attention is Trump's plans for the Rose Garden, which has been used by presidents for decades to hold ceremonies and press conferences.

Collins reported that "work is expected to start any day there now," as Trump wants to "reshape" it by "paving over" the garden to "make it more of a patio style" – similar to a court at Mar-a-Lago.

"He's personally reviewed those blueprints and even met with the curators as he seeks to put his stamp not just on the Oval Office, but really the entire West Wing in general," she added.