Trump reveals his Kennedy Center honorees after dramatic takeover

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Wednesday named Rocky star Sylvester Stallone and country music great George Strait among the recipients of the Kennedy Center Honors, as he pursues a controversial overhaul of the storied arts venue.

Since returning to office in January, the Republican leader has declared war on what he calls "woke" viewpoints espoused in the nation's cultural institutions, including a fresh probe of content at several Smithsonian museums.

The Kennedy Center, a living monument to the late John F. Kennedy that opened in 1971, has long enjoyed bipartisan support but has been in the president's crosshairs, and he appointed himself board chairman in February.

"We have completely reversed the decline of this cherished national institution," Trump told reporters at the stately white marble complex overlooking the Potomac River.

"We ended the woke political programming."

Also receiving the Kennedy Center Honors, one of the nation's highest arts awards for lifetime achievement, will be disco diva Gloria Gaynor, rock band KISS, and British actor Michael Crawford, known for Broadway's Phantom of the Opera.

Trump announced he himself would host the awards gala, which usually takes place in early December and is later broadcast on CBS.

"I did not insist, but I think it will be quite successful," he said.

He also joked that he wanted an honor himself but was "never able to get one."