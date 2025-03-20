Trump gives Oval Office gilded makeover – with a clear political message

Washington DC - Donald Trump has decked out the inner sanctum of the presidency with gilded trophies and gold-plated, Trump-branded coasters, and filled almost every available inch of wall space with portraits of his predecessors.

President Donald Trump sits surrounded by gold trophies in the Oval Office of the White House. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Almost every day seems to bring something new. This week Trump installed a copy of the Declaration of Independence – the historic document triggering America's freedom from the British monarchy 250 years ago.



Far more than during his first term, it's as if the 78-year-old former reality TV star and billionaire property mogul is creating something that is part-studio and part-exclusive real estate.

"President Trump is very good at playing the role of Donald Trump," Peter Loge, director of George Washington University's School of Media, told AFP.

"The show is the point. Part of the show is the bling. It would be surprising if Trump did not remake the Oval Office into a TV set that reflected his brand."

But there's also a serious political message behind Trump's frenetic redecoration.

The Oval Office is the most potent symbol of American power, a backdrop to his frequent news conferences and televised meetings with foreign dignitaries – including a recent meltdown between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

It was, therefore, no coincidence when the gallery of presidential portraits got a new addition: the 19th-century president James Polk. Under Polk, the 11th US president, the US saw its biggest period of territorial expansion by taking over huge swaths of the west coast, the southwest, and Texas.

It was a clear piece of political symbolism at a time that Trump is alarming allies by openly talking about annexing Greenland, reclaiming the Panama Canal, and taking over Gaza.