Amazon reportedly eyeing major donation to Trump's Inaugural fund

Washington DC - Amazon is reportedly planning on making a huge donation to Donald Trump 's Inaugural fund, as CEO Jeff Bezos tries to win over the incoming president.

Amazon and CEO Jeff Bezos (l.) are reportedly planning to soon donate $1 million to Donald Trump's Inauguration fund, following in rival company Meta's footsteps. © Collage: Eugene Gologursky / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

According to CNN, the company confirmed they will be donating $1 million to the inauguration and will make a $1 million in-kind donation by streaming the event through their Amazon Video service.

The news comes a day after it was reported that Meta – the parent company of Facebook – had also donated $1 million to the fund as CEO Mark Zuckerberg attempts to fix his once fraught relationship with Trump.

Like Zuckerberg, Bezos – who has also had past issues with the Republican politician – praised Trump during the 2024 presidential race but did not give a formal endorsement.

However, Bezos did create controversy in October when he blocked The Washington Post – which he owns – from publishing an endorsement of Trump's Democrat rival Kamala Harris.