Donald Trump drops indictment bombshell in classified documents case

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump dropped a bombshell on Thursday, saying he has been indicted over his handling of classified documents after leaving office.

Donald Trump says he has been indicted by the Justice Department as part of a probe looking into the handling of classified documents after his term as president. © REUTERS

"The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform as he broke the news of a historic moment for the US: the first time a sitting or former commander-in-chief has ever faced federal charges.



There was no immediate confirmation from the Justice Department, nor from special counsel Jack Smith's office.

A Trump attorney, Jim Trusty, told CNN his client has been indicted on seven charges including the willful retention of documents in violation of the Espionage Act, making false statements, obstruction of justice, and one count of conspiracy.

Though the precise details of the charges were not immediately clear, people familiar with the matter told The New York Times the conspiracy charge was related to obstruction of justice.

In his post, Trump, who is running for president again, said he has been summoned to a federal courthouse in Miami next Tuesday – the day before his 77th birthday.

"I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States," he wrote.

He was already the first former or sitting president to be charged with a crime – in a case over election-eve hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels, who said she had an affair with him.