Trump issues threatening Gaza ultimatum: "All hell is going to break out"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to torpedo the Gaza ceasefire deal, saying that "all hell is going to break out" if Hamas does not release the remaining hostages by Saturday.

Trump clarified that the decision to rip up the agreement if hostages are not released by noon on Saturday lies with Israel.

"I'm speaking for myself. Israel can override it," he said.

When asked to elaborate on his threat, Trump added: "They'll find out what I mean."

Hamas spokesman Abu Obeida on Monday said the group was indefinitely postponing the release of the next set of Israeli hostages being held in Gaza, after Israel repeatedly failed to abide by the terms of the deal by continuing to kill Palestinians and blocking vital aid.

Trump, who has called for the US to seize and ethnically cleanse Gaza in what would amount to an international war cirme, went on to say that he did not expect for Hamas to comply with his demand.

"I don't think they're going to [comply] ... I think a lot of the hostages are dead. I think it's a great, it's a great human tragedy."

Three more captives had been scheduled to be freed on Saturday in exchange for dozens of Palestinian prisoners as part of the deal. This will only be possible if Israel adheres to the agreement again, Hamas said.

The halt to the hostage releases has put the already fragile ceasefire in doubt. Israel Katz, the Israeli defense minister, put the army still stationed in the Gaza Strip on high alert, while other Israeli politicians have called for the mass killing and destruction to resume.

Israel, aided and abetted by the US, faces widespread accusations of genocide.