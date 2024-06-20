Trump launches furious attack on Fox News and "dog" who sits on board of directors

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump 's complicated relationship with Fox News took another turn on Wednesday as he launched a brutal social media broadside at the network – and one member of its board of directors in particular.

Donald Trump slammed Fox News on social media in a post singling out former Republican House speaker Paul Ryan, who sits on the network's board of directors. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP & REUTERS

"Nobody can ever trust Fox News, and I am one of them, with the weak and ineffective RINO, Paul Ryan, on its Board of Directors," the Republican presidential candidate posted on his Truth Social platform, calling out the Republican former House speaker.

"He’s a total lightweight, a failed and pathetic Speaker of the House, and a very disloyal person. Romney was bad, but Paul Ryan made him look worse. As a team, they never had a chance. Rupert and Lachlan, get that dog off your Board - You don’t need him," Trump insisted.

Finishing in typical all-caps, he added: "ALL YOU NEED IS TRUMP. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

The rant was most likely prompted by a Fox News interview in which Ryan called Trump "unfit for office" and said he wouldn't vote for the 78-year-old.

Having initially supported Trump, the ex-Wisconsin congressman turned into a rare Republican critic after he retired from office in 2018, saying that Trump "didn't know anything about government" and that he "wanted to scold him all the time."

Ryan joined the Fox Corporation's board of directors in 2019.