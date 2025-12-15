Trump launches into self-pitying rant after hitting new approval ratings low point

Washington DC - President Donald Trump was left fuming on Thursday after an opinion poll showed his economic approval ratings have hit a new low.

President Donald Trump complained he wasn't getting "credit" for his handling of the economy as a poll showed his approval ratings slumping to a new low. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

The poll conducted by the University of Chicago for the Associated Press found that only 31% of US adults now approve of Trump's handling of the economy – down from 40% in March.

"When will I get credit for having created, with No Inflation, perhaps the Greatest Economy in the History of our Country?" Trump whined in a post on his Truth Social network.

"When will people understand what is happening? When will Polls reflect the Greatness of America at this point in time, and how bad it was just one year ago?"

The AP said that according to their polling, it was the lowest economic approval Trump has registered in his first or second term.

Some 68% of respondents believe the American economy is performing poorly, according to the survey of 1,146 adults, conducted between December 4 and 8.

Trump this week traveled to Pennsylvania to tout his economic achievements amid signs of growing public dismay about the rising cost of living – an issue that undid the presidency of his Democratic predecessor, Joe Biden.

Trump once again criticized Biden for the "disaster" he left him regarding inflation, but the 79-year-old Republican keeps insisting that "prices are falling rapidly" and boasted of strong performance of the stock market.

Inflation soared during Biden's tenure. It initially slowed after Trump's return to power in January, but has accelerated since April.