Marjorie Taylor Green has people tased and dragged out of chaotic town hall event

Acworth, Georgia - A town hall held by far-right Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene descended into chaos Tuesday, with several protesters dragged out of the venue and some even tased.

Protesters were aggressively removed, and some tased, after they protested during a town hall meeting with MTG. © Collage: Screenshot/X/@bluestein & Screenshots/X/@jaredeggleston

The event started as it went on, with one man calling out while MTG was taking to the stage, then being violently manhandled out of the room by multiple police officers.

"This is a town hall. This is not a political rally. This is not a protest," the congresswoman said in response. "If you want to protest, shout and chant, we will have you removed just like that man was thrown out. We will not tolerate it!"

The Acworth police department confirmed that three people were arrested after being escorted out, and despite claims that the removals were "without issue," two of them were tased by police officers.

"While attempting to remove the subjects from the event, officers were threatened, physically resisted, and harmed in the process," a police spokesperson claimed in a statement.

"Like I said before, this isn't a political rally or a protest – I held a town hall tonight," MTG, who presents herself as a defender of free speech, told CBS News after the town hall chaos. "You know who was out of line? The protesters."