Trump roils global economy with flurry of tariff letters and confusing deadline

Washington DC - President Donald Trump reignited his trade war by threatening more than a dozen countries with higher tariffs Monday, but then said he may be flexible on his new August deadline to reach deals.

President Donald Trump announced a sweeping new tariff regime, but then immediately cast doubt over the date it is meant to take effect on. © REUTERS

Trump kicked a flurry of letters by informing key US allies Japan and South Korea that duties he had suspended in April would snap back even more steeply in three weeks.

Tokyo and Seoul would be hit with 25% tariffs on their goods, he wrote. Countries including Indonesia, Bangladesh, Thailand, South Africa, and Malaysia were slapped with duties ranging from 25% to 40%.

But in a move that will cause even more uncertainty in a global economy already unsettled by his tariffs, the 79-year-old once again left the countries room to negotiate a deal.

"I would say firm, but not 100% firm," Trump told reporters at a dinner with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when asked if August 1 deadline was firm.

Pressed on whether the letters were his final offer, Trump replied: "I would say final – but if they call with a different offer, and I like it, then we'll do it."

The US president had unveiled sweeping tariffs on imports on what he called "Liberation Day" on April 2, including a 10% tariff on all countries, but then quickly suspended all levies above that baseline for 90 days following turmoil in the markets.

They were due to kick back in on Wednesday and Trump sent the letters in advance of that deadline.