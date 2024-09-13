Who is Laura Loomer? All about the far-right flame thrower who has Trump's ear

Washington DC - Laura Loomer thinks 9/11 was an "inside job," makes racist jibes, and is at war with her own Republican Party, so why is she flying around the country with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and his campaign?

Meet Laura Loomer, the latest far-right fringe figure to set up in the presidential candidate's inner circle, and who has managed to shock even Trump's closest allies as he seeks to reclaim the White House.

Loomer, a 31-year-old social media influencer and pusher of polarization, has managed to squeeze into Trump's entourage at a time he is struggling to win over the independents and moderates needed to prevail in November's election against Kamala Harris, a race that is coming down to the wire.

But instead of opening the Republican Party as a big tent, Trump appears to have cozied up to a self-declared Islamophobe who spews toxic remarks about LGBTQ+ Americans, and insists that his bogus debate claims of Haitian migrants eating pet dogs resonated with voters concerned about immigration.

On Wednesday the ebullient, much-criticized Loomer flew on Trump's plane and was seen alongside him at a ceremony commemorating the 9/11 attacks anniversary in New York. The day before, she was backstage at the Republican flagbearer's debate against Harris in Philadelphia.

But earlier in the week Loomer alarmed some of the billionaire's main backers when she told her 1.3 million X followers that if Harris, whose mother was Indian, wins the election, "the White House will smell like curry."

It all proved to be too much for several Republicans in Trump's orbit, including some who themselves are known for their aggressive provocations.

