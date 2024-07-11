Trump launches vicious attacks on George Clooney and Nancy Pelosi amid Biden crisis

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump unleashed an insult-laden attack on Hollywood star George Clooney, who penned an op-ed urging President Joe Biden to drop out of the White House race.

Donald Trump recently responded to an op-ed by actor George Clooney, which argued that Joe Biden should drop out of the presidential race. © Collage: INA FASSBENDER / POOL / AFP & Eric BARADAT / AFP

On Wednesday, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to blast Clooney, who he claimed "turned on Crooked Joe like the rats they both are."

The Republican took particular issue with Clooney's claim that Biden "saved our Democracy" by winning the 2020 election.

"Crooked Joe Biden didn’t save our Democracy, he brought our Democracy to its knees," Trump raged. "Clooney should get out of politics and go back to television. Movies never really worked for him!!!"

The ex-president was responding to an op-ed in which Clooney argued that Biden's cognitive state is clearly declining, and that the Democrat should quit his campaign in favor of an alternative candidate with better chances of beating Trump in November.

Republicans have mostly been sitting back as the Democratic Party scrambles to resolve its deepening crisis, although the GOP-led House Oversight Committee is now moving forward with an investigation into Biden's "cognitive state."